Sai Sudharsan charges at umpire; Washington Sundar argues with officials as Gujarat Titans' wide DRS turned down

What is an IPL playoff game without a hint of controversy? Even if there wasn’t anything too majorly controversial in Gujarat Titans’ loss to Mumbai Indians at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday, there was still a moment a player found himself disagreeing with the umpires, as Sai Sudharsan found himself flummoxed by a wide decision that went against him during GT’s attempted mammoth chase of 229. Sai Sudharsan found himself unhappy with an on-field umpire after he wasn't given a wide(PTI)

With Trent Boult coming on to bowl in the 13th over, Sudharsan attempted to take the attack to him early in the over and put the Kiwi bowler under pressure. Sudharsan, then batting on 76* and well-set at the crease, went for a scoop over short fine-leg. However, the delivery was fired down the leg and looked to be wide.

After standing umpire Rohan Pandit adjudged that the ball would have struck Sudharsan in his batting stance if he hadn’t moved, the GT batter decided to take a review for what he thought was a straightforward wide decision. The decision was sent up to TV umpire Virender Sharma, who backed his on-field colleague’s call by stating it would have hit Sudharsan had he not shifted across to play the scoop.

It was a decision that the usually calm and relaxed Sudharsan wasn’t happy with, as he walked down the wicket to share his disagreements with the on-field umpire. Nevertheless, Boult got away with a dot ball in that instance. It would be a good over for GT regardless, as Washington Sundar hit two massive sixes off the Kiwi pacer later in the over, before finishing with a four for an 18-run over.

Game slips away from GT after Sudharsan wicket

The scoop shot, which Sudharsan is typically a capable player of, got him in trouble again soon after. Sudharsan re-attempted the stroke against Richard Gleeson, having successfully hit a four using the shot against the same bowler earlier in the innings.

However, Sudharsan missed it and found a mess made of his stumps behind him. Sudharsan’s wicket saw him dismissed on 80(49), and with Sundar also having been dismissed the prior over, GT’s strong chase till that point was stopped in its tracks.

MI ended up winning the match comfortably at the end by 20 runs, with Boult delivering a much better 19th over that all but gave his team the win. After eliminating GT, MI will now be tasked with overcoming Punjab Kings as they attempt to reach the IPL 2025 final.