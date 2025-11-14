Sai Sudharsan 'doesn't get prepared' verdict passed after batter shown the door: ‘Cannot become game of musical chairs’

Former India batter Aakash Chopra minced no words as he tore into the current management for dropping Sai Sudharsan from the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sudharsan has definitely not set the stage on fire in the five Tests he has played so far, averaging just a little over 30. However, no one expected the hosts to drop Sudharsan and try out Washington Sundar at the all-important position. Sai Sudharsan has been dropped from India's playing XI. (Hindustan Times)

India fielded four spinners in the Kolkata Test as the side went in with Ravindra Jadeja, Sundar, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. The fascination with having batting depth and having more all-rounders resulted in Sudharsan being dropped from the lineup, despite playing a knock of 87 in India's last Test against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra stated that if the management didn't want Sudharsan in the lineup, then he should not have been there in the squad as well.

"If you’re not convinced with Sai Sudharsan’s batting after what he did in Delhi, then why is he still in the squad? Why keep him in the team? It can’t be that just because you need fifteen players, you include him even though you have no belief in him. That’s not how it works. So their thinking I don’t understand it," said Chopra on the official Hindi broadcast.

The former India opening batter also urged the management headed by Gautam Gambhir (coach) and Shubman Gill to stop playing the game of musical chairs when it comes to the No.3 spot in Tests.

“Sai Sudharsan, yes, he scored runs and still got dropped. It’s true — if you’re not in the playing XI, that doesn’t mean you suddenly become a useless player. India has a chance here to prepare their players. The No. 3 spot cannot become a game of musical chairs,” said Chopra.

“Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara — if you don’t identify the right guy now, then what? There was Karun Nair, maybe next time you’ll see Abhimanyu Easwaran — and then Sai doesn’t get prepared at all,” he added.

‘Devil’s advocate'

Chopra also reckons that Sudharsan won't be missed in the series opener between India and South Africa, considering the hosts are playing with so many all-rounders, and hence, there would be someone who'll step up.

“Let me play devil’s advocate — there were three spinners, two fast bowlers, and West Indies didn’t get bowled out by us the second time. And it was a flat pitch; maybe they felt they wouldn’t bowl them out, so they wanted one more bowler,” said Chopra.

“I don’t think the decision had anything to do with batting. If Washington plays, or if Axar plays, they will score so many runs that you won’t miss Sai Sudharsan’s batting contribution. That happens. When the team is winning, that becomes one part of cricket — but the second part is preparing players and taking them forward,” he added.

Speaking of the first Test, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. The Proteas openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton put on more than 50 runs for the opening wicket, but Jasprit Bumrah brought the hosts back into the contest by dismissing the two set batters.