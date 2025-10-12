Sai Sudharsan doesn't take field on Day 3 vs West Indies after painful fielding mishap; BCCI's crucial injury update

India batter Sai Sudharsan, on Sunday, did not take the field on Day 3 of the second and final Test match against the West Indies after suffering from a painful fielding mishap on Saturday. At the start of day 3's play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a crucial update on the injury. Sai Sudharsan of India gets injured during the second day of the Second and Final Test cricket match between India and West Indies (Hindustan Times)

The incident occurred on the second ball of the eighth over of West Indies' first innings in the match. Sudharsan, fielding at forward short leg, suffered the injury during his successful attempt to take a catch of opener John Campbell off a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja. The Tamil Nadu batter sustained an injury in his hand, and walked off the ground for some medical treatment. He did not take the field for the rest of the day as substitute fielder Devdutt Padikkal replaced him for fielding duties at forward short leg.

"Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. He has not taken the field today as a precautionary measure. The injury is not serious, and he is doing fine. He continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team," the board said in a statement.

Earlier in the match, Sudharsan had silenced his critics after scoring a well-composed 87 off 165, while stitching a 193-run partnership for the second wicket alongside opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to propel India to a position of control.. It was his second fifty in his career thus far, and his first on home soil. His flourishing exploits met an end after he went on the back foot while trying to negotiate vice-captain Jomel Warrican's delivery that turned sharply into him.

The left-handed batter had made his debut in the tour of England earlier in the summer, but managed just 147 runs in seven innings, comprising just one fifty. However, he was retained for the Test series against the West Indies, as chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the management has high expectations for Sudharsan and is keen on giving him a longer rope to prove his mettle.

"I am sure he does feel like he's got our backing, like he's got the captain's backing and the coaching staff's backing. And we feel he'll deliver on his promise very soon," assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate had said before the start of the second Test.