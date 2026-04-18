Salman Ali Agha considering a break from T20Is to focus on ODI World Cup and Tests

Salman Ali Agha has given Pakistan a clear glimpse of how he sees the next phase of his career. The national T20 captain said he is open to stepping away from the shortest format if that helps him prepare better for the 2027 ODI World Cup and Pakistan’s commitments in the current World Test Championship cycle. Salman Ali Agha during a press conference. (X images)

The remark comes at an important time. Salman was handed Pakistan’s T20 leadership as the team looked to reshape its plans in the format, but the recent T20 World Cup only increased the scrutiny around both the side’s direction and his own returns with the bat. That is what gives his latest comments extra weight.

Salman Ali Agha opens up on T20 break and Pakistan’s bigger priorities “The World Cup is a long way to go, but yes, one has to think about managing one’s schedule and workload. If I feel it (break) can help me in preparing for the World Cup and Tests, I will do it,” Salman told reporters.

The statement matters because Pakistan are moving toward a period when 50-over planning and Test consistency will carry significant weight, with the 2027 ODI World Cup looming as the next major global target. Salman Agha’s comments suggest he is already thinking in those terms and is willing to make a tough call if it helps him arrive better prepared for the formats that may matter most.

It also reflects where his cricket stands at the moment. His T20 run has not been especially convincing, and questions have naturally followed. But his recent ODI returns have been much stronger, including a century and a half-century in Bangladesh last month. That contrast gives his statement a cricketing logic. This is not only about rest. It is about preserving himself for the formats where he may currently offer Pakistan more value.

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Salman also used the interaction to touch on another long-running Pakistan cricket debate: how PSL performers should be introduced to the international stage.

“I would rather like to see a process where we identify strong young talent in the PSL and send them to play in domestic cricket and then review their performances and decide if they are ready for international cricket,” he added.

That is effectively a call for a more measured selection route. The PSL remains Pakistan’s biggest T20 talent platform, but Salman’s point is that league form alone should not become a direct passport to international cricket. In his view, there should be another proving ground in domestic cricket before players are pushed up to the highest level.

So the bigger story here is not only that Pakistan’s T20 captain may take a break. It is that Salman appears to be aligning his future with the two formats he sees as the real examination ahead: the ODI World Cup and Test cricket.