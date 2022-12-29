Home / Cricket / Sam Curran goes to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. See pic

Sam Curran goes to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. See pic

cricket
Updated on Dec 29, 2022 06:23 PM IST

England all-rounder Sam Curran was in Stamford Bridge for the Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match.

England's Sam Curran celebrates winning the T20 World Cup with the trophy.(AAP Image via REUTERS)
England's Sam Curran celebrates winning the T20 World Cup with the trophy.(AAP Image via REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Having recently become the most expensive player in IPL history, England all-rounder Sam Curran took some time away from cricket and decided to watch a Premier League match with his brothers Tom and Ben. Sam broke Chris Morris' record in the IPL 2023 Auction, when Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased him for 18.5 crore and became the most expensive player in IPL history. In 2020, Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for 16.25 crore.

The 24-year-old was involved in a mega-bidding war, with his base price at 2 crore. As the bids went past 5 crore, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began to battle hard and then it was only MI and RR left in the competition, crossing 10 crore. Then Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and PBKS entered the race and took it to 15.50 crore, and then suddenly Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped in with a bid of 15.75 crore. PBKS then pushed for 16.50 crore, with MI taking it to 16.75 crore. Finally, PBKS reigned supreme with a bid of 18.50 crore.

Also Read | Kane Williamson smashes double ton, breaks legendary Brendon McCullum record in 1st Pakistan vs New Zealand Test

Enjoying his surge in popularity after winning the T20 World Cup this year, Curran was in Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League win vs Bournemouth. He was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup.

The IPL 2023 Auction also saw MI purchase Cameron Green for 17.5 crore, and Ben Stokes moving to CSK for 16.25 crore, breaking Morris' record within 15 minutes of Set 2.

Sharing the photos of the Curran brothers in social media, Chelsea captioned it as, "The Curran brothers in for the show!"

Here is the photo:

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 16th-minute, making it 1-0. Then Mason Mount added another in the 24th-minute as Chelsea grabbed a crucial win.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
sam curran english premier league chelsea fc england cricket team + 2 more
sam curran english premier league chelsea fc england cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out