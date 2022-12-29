Sam Curran goes to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth Premier League match at Stamford Bridge. See pic

Having recently become the most expensive player in IPL history, England all-rounder Sam Curran took some time away from cricket and decided to watch a Premier League match with his brothers Tom and Ben. Sam broke Chris Morris' record in the IPL 2023 Auction, when Punjab Kings (PBKS) purchased him for ₹18.5 crore and became the most expensive player in IPL history. In 2020, Morris was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹16.25 crore.

The 24-year-old was involved in a mega-bidding war, with his base price at ₹2 crore. As the bids went past ₹5 crore, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began to battle hard and then it was only MI and RR left in the competition, crossing ₹10 crore. Then Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and PBKS entered the race and took it to ₹15.50 crore, and then suddenly Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped in with a bid of ₹15.75 crore. PBKS then pushed for ₹16.50 crore, with MI taking it to ₹16.75 crore. Finally, PBKS reigned supreme with a bid of ₹18.50 crore.

Enjoying his surge in popularity after winning the T20 World Cup this year, Curran was in Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League win vs Bournemouth. He was also adjudged as Player of the Tournament in the T20 World Cup.

The IPL 2023 Auction also saw MI purchase Cameron Green for ₹17.5 crore, and Ben Stokes moving to CSK for ₹16.25 crore, breaking Morris' record within 15 minutes of Set 2.

Sharing the photos of the Curran brothers in social media, Chelsea captioned it as, "The Curran brothers in for the show!"

Here is the photo:

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 16th-minute, making it 1-0. Then Mason Mount added another in the 24th-minute as Chelsea grabbed a crucial win.

