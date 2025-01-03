Sam Konstas' brilliant reaction as Indian fan shows-off giant Virat Kohli poster behind Australian youngster in Sydney

The sideshow between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas during the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been one of the more entertaining subplots to the quality cricket on show in Australia. Following the shoulder-check incident early on day one of the MCG Test, Konstas has quickly become a crowd favourite, while the Australian faithful seem to have soured on their erstwhile appreciation of India’s batting great. Sam Konstas shares a moment with the fans as one holds up a Virat Kohli flag.(Screengrab/Fox)

Konstas has become a notorious figure for interacting readily with the crowds at the stadiums, riling them up and trying to lift their spirits while fielding. It was more of the same at his home ground of the SCG, as he tried to get his fellow New South Welshman to join the action as India set out to bat.

Nevertheless, Konstas at one point found himself fielding in front of a section of the crowd that was majority Indian, cheering loudly for the batting team. Konstas, showing himself to be a good sport, still tried to entertain those fans, even one in particular who held up a big sign reading “King Kohli.”

Broadcast cameras pictured Konstas seeing the sign and reacting, before beginning a round of applause as he tried to instill energy in the crowd. The 19-year-old has shown himself to be a loud and carefree character, establishing himself as a new hero of Australian cricket.

Tempers settle between Kohli-Konstas

Earlier in the week, the brief conflict between Konstas and Kohli came to a close as the pair posed together for a photo during the team's visit to Kirribilli House, which is the prime ministerial residence of Australian PM Anthony Albanese in Sydney. Fans had noticed that Konstas had professed Kohli was his favourite batter during a media shoot during a recent U-19 tournament, and the duo posing for a picture together was a nice indication for fans that their battle remains on the pitch and is forgotten off it.

Kohli had also taken a picture with Konstas' brothers in Sydney, perhaps indicating that all parties have moved on from the much-talked-about incident.

Konstas was in the action early once again during the New Year's Test at the SCG, completing the catch of KL Rahul off Mitchell Starc to get proceedings going for the hosts as they look to seal a first Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in a decade. India head into the tea break at 107-4 in tough conditions in Sydney.