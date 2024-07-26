Samit Dravid, son of legendary Rahul, grabs Maharaja Trophy contract: All you need to know about 18-year-old all-rounder

Samit Dravid, son of legendary India cricketer Rahul Dravid, has been roped in by Mysuru Warriors in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament. Samit went under the hammer in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Player auction and was signed by the Warriors for INR 50,000. Samit Dravid gets contract with Warriors in KSCA T20

Samit, who is an all-rounder, bats in the middle order and bowls medium pacer, grabbed eyeballs during the 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy, where he played a role in Karnataka's title win. The young all-rounder scored 362 runs in 8 matches as his 98-run knock against Jammu and Kashmir helped him grab the attention of cricket fans and fraternity. He also shone with the ball against J&K to display his all-round credentials.

Samit also had a memorable 2023-24 Cooch Behar Trophy with the ball, where he claimed 16 scalps in 8 matches, including two in the final against Mumbai.

Like his father, the 18-year-old thrived under pressure in big matches and claimed 3/17 against Tamil Nadu in the semi-final clash and helped his team seal the place in the final.

He also represented the Karnataka State Cricket Association XI in a three-day game against the visiting Lancashire side in Alur.

“It’s good to have him in our side as he has shown a lot of promise in various age-group tournaments for KSCA,” a Warriors team official told PTI.

He will be playing under the leadership of Karun Nair, who was retained by the Warriors, while they also signed the Indian paceman Prasidh Krishna for INR 1 Lakh. Warriors were the runners-up last season and they will look to only better their position from last season to lift the trophy.

Rahul, who played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India, made multiple stints as a broadcaster after returning and then turned to coaching as he helped the India U19 team secure the World Cup title in 2018. Following his impressive work with the U-19 team, Dravid was named the head of NCA and later in November 2021, he took over the charge of the Indian cricket team as head coach team.

Meanwhile, despite his packed professional duties, Dravid mentored his elder son Samit, who smashed 125 runs against Frank Anthony Public School at U-14 level while playing for Bangalore United Cricket Club (BUCC) in the year 2016 at the Tiger Cup cricket tournament.

He later grabbed the attention of the state association in 2019 when he scored 250-ball 201 in Karnataka State inter-zonal tournament at the Under-14 level. He was leading the Vice-President’s XI against Dharwad Zone in Kolkata. Unlike his father, who has been a defensive batsman during his career, Samit showed aggressive signs as a batter early in his career and smashed 22 boundaries during his double ton against Dharwad Zone.