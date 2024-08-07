Samoa Under-19 vs Vanuatu Under-19 Live Score: Match 1 of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 to start at 02:00 AM
Samoa Under-19 vs Vanuatu Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Division 2 Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 07 Aug 2024 at 02:00 AM
Venue : Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia
Samoa Under-19 squad -
Bondi Pita, Cohen Faitaua, Johntoasamoa Falo, Lakopo Sitagata, Noah Mead, Wesley Junior Lauina, Arthur Gabriel, Joshua McNaughton, Mikaele Seupule, Tafue Sapapa, Thomas Pelenato, Damen Pesamino, Finauga Losefo, Malcolm Losefo
Vanuatu Under-19 squad -
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Division 2 Qualifier, 2024
Samoa Under-19 vs Vanuatu Under-19 Match Details
Match 1 of ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup East Asia Pacific Division 2 Qualifier, 2024 between Samoa Under-19 and Vanuatu Under-19 to be held at Garden Ovals, no 2, Apia at 02:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.