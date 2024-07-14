Harare [Zimbabwe], : A fine half-century by Sanju Samson and a quickfire cameo by Shivam Dube powered India to a modest 167/6 in their 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I of the series against Zimbabwe at Harare on Sunday. Samson's half-century guides India to 167/6 against Zimbabwe in 5th T20I

India needs to defend 168 runs in order to win the series 4-1.

After being put to bat by Zimbabwe, India started off with a bang, courtesy of two big sixes from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on a no ball and first legal delivery of the first over by Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe skipper.

However, Raza had the last laugh as he clean bowled Jaiswal for 12 in five balls. India was 13/1 in 0.4 overs.

Abhishek Sharma joined the skipper, Shubman Gill, at the crease. The pair eased off some pressure by taking down Faraz Akram with two fours and a six in the third over. But in the next over, pacer Blessing Muzarabani removed Abhishek for 14 in 11 balls, with a four and six. Wicketkeeper Clive Mandande took a fine catch. India was 38/2 in 3.5 overs.

In the very next over, India landed in a big trouble as skipper Gill lost his wicket to Richard Ngarva for 13 in 14 balls, with Raza plucking a catch at mid-on. India was 40/3 in five overs.

At the end of six overs of powerplay, India was 44/3, with Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag unbeaten.

Samson-Parag, teammates from Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League , continued with their fine chemistry displayed in the league, this time in Indian colours.

They took India to the halfway point of the inning without much attacking, besides a six each from both. At the end of 10 overs, India was 75/3, with Samson and Parag unbeaten.

In the 12th over, Samson relieved some pressure by hitting Brandon Mavuta for two sixes and getting 15 runs off the over. The duo stitched their half-century partnership in 40 balls.

India reached the 100-run mark in 12.4 overs.

Mavuta got the scalp of Parag for 22 in 24 balls, with a six after the batter mistimed a slog which landed in the hands of Ngarva at long-off. The 65-run partnership was over. India was 105/3 in 14.2 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, India was 113/4, with Shivam Dube and Samson unbeaten.

Samson reached his second T20I half-century in 39 balls, with four sixes.

Samson's fine innings came to an end with Muzarbani getting the crucial wicket and Tadiwanashe Marumani taking a fine catch. The wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed for 58 in 45 balls, with a four and four sixes. India was 135/5 in 17.3 overs.

In the 19th over, Dube relieved some pressure by smashing Ngarva for two fours and a six. India got a total of 16 runs from the over and crossed the 150-run mark.

At the start of final over, Dube was run out by Raza and Faraz for a 12-ball 26, with two fours and two sixes. India was 153/6 in 19.1 overs. However, Rinku was able to end India's inning on a high with six and four by leg bytes on the final two balls. India ended their innings at 167/6, with Rinku and Washington Sundar unbeaten.

Muzarbani was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Ngarva, Raza, and Mavuta also got a wicket each.

