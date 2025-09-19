Sanath Jayasuriya promises to be Dunith Wellalage's parent after he loses his father during Asia Cup match

Former Sri Lanka captain and current head coach Sanath Jayasuriya penned an emotional tribute following the death of Suranga Wellalage, father of young Sri Lanka all-rounder Dunith Wellalage, who passed away due to a heart attack on Thursday night. Sanath Jayasuriya informs Dunith Wellalage about his father's death

The tragedy unfolded during Sri Lanka’s Group B match against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup 2025. The 22-year-old was unaware of his father's passing during the match and was informed of the heartbreaking news by Jayasuriya immediately after the team’s six-wicket victory.

Suranga Wellalage, aged 54, died at home in Colombo, prompting Dunith to leave for Sri Lanka on the earliest available flight. His participation in the remainder of the Asia Cup remains uncertain, with Sri Lanka set to play Bangladesh in the Super Four stage on Saturday, followed by clashes against Pakistan (September 23) and India (September 26).

Hours after the emotional moment of informing the young cricketer, Jayasuriya took to Facebook to share a deeply personal message of support and remembrance:

"Dunith, your father was a cricketer himself, and he can be truly proud of the son he raised. His values, his love for the game, and his spirit live on through you. I know how strong you are, and I have no doubt that you will continue to make him proud by winning many games for Sri Lanka."

Jayasuriya, one of the country’s most beloved cricketing figures, also offered to serve as a father figure for Dunith in the days ahead.

"At this difficult moment, please remember that you are not alone. I will be there for you like a father — guiding you, standing with you, and supporting you every step of the way. The entire team, the nation, and everyone who loves this sport are by your side."

Wellalage, a promising left-arm spinner, had played his fifth T20I in the match against Afghanistan, where he took the wicket of opener Ibrahim Zadran. Despite the personal tragedy awaiting him off the field, he gave his all in the game, contributing to Sri Lanka’s victory, led by an unbeaten 74 from Kusal Mendis.

Tributes have poured in from across the cricketing world. Former Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga and Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi were among those to express their condolences on social media.

As the cricket fraternity rallies around Wellalage, Jayasuriya’s message has resonated deeply with fans and players alike — a reminder of the bonds that transcend the boundary ropes.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has not yet confirmed if a replacement will be called up, keeping the door open for Wellalage's return should he choose to rejoin the squad later in the tournament.