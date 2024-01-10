Sandeep Lamichhane, Nepal cricketer, gets 8 years in jail for rape

The Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday sentenced Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to 8 years in prison for rape. He was pronounced guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman by the court on December 30 last year. According to Kathmandu Post, the cricketer was also slapped with a ₹300,000 fine, and the cricketer was ordered to pay ₹200,000 in compensation to the victim. File image of Sandeep Lamichhane.(File)

Lamichhane, 23, was widely known as the face of cricket in Nepal, and his achievements as a leg-spinner significantly elevated the sport's standing in the Himalayan nation. He was also the first player from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League, appearing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) between 2018 and 2020.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In 2022, he faced allegations of sexually assaulting a young woman at a hotel in Kathmandu. Despite being released on bail, he rejoined the squad to participate in international competitions. Lamichhane had also moved the Supreme Court, demanding he be allowed to travel with the national team to the UAE to play ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in February last year. His appeal was eventually successful.

In September 2023, Lamichhane also participated in the Asia Cup, taking the field against India and Pakistan in the group stage.

After a trial that saw numerous delays, he was eventually found guilty of rape in December. The sentencing was delivered on Wednesday, concluding a prolonged legal process that had allowed him to continue his sporting career.

"The court has issued an eight-year sentence," informed Ramu Sharma, an official from the Kathmandu district court, as reported by AFP.

Lamichhane, currently not in custody, was absent during the sentencing proceedings.

His legal representative, Saroj Ghimire, informed AFP that they "will challenge the verdict in a higher court."

Persistently refuting the allegation, Lamichhane maintained considerable public backing despite facing the charges. However, his ongoing participation in cricket has triggered discontent and led to numerous Nepalis distancing themselves from the team.