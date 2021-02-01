IND USA
Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza. (Sania Mirza/Instagram)
Sania Mirza posts adorable birthday message for hubby Shoaib Malik as he turns 40

  • Sania Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took to social media to share a lovely picture of the couple and posted a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Shoaib Malik.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:15 PM IST

As Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrates his 39th birthday today (Monday, February 1, 2021), he was greeted with a pleasant, heart-warming and adorable birthday message from wife Sania Mirza on Instagram. Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam winner, took to social media to share a lovely picture of the couple and posted a birthday wish for the ages for her husband.

"Happy birthday to this guy who I can’t live with or without. May you have the best year, month and day with lots of love, laughter and success. ps- I will tell you all this when you are back from practice in person but as they say - is it really a birthday wish if it hasn’t been done on the gram? Ok. Love you. Bye," Mirza posted on Instagram.

Malik, who recently got done playing the Lanka Premier League where he was part of the victorious Jaffna Stallions unit, is currently away in Abu Dhabi, captaining the Maratha Arabians in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi. In the first game, Malik did not get to bat as his team lost to Bangla Tigers by six wickets on Saturday.

A couple of months back, during the last leg of the IPL, Mirza and Shoaib, one of the most followed and sought-after celebrity couples, were spotted on the shores of Dubai. Mirza, known to be a sucker for beaches, had posted a lovely picture with her husband. Not too long ago, Mirza had posted a heartfelt tweet after Malik became the first cricketers from Asia to reach 10000 runs in T20 cricket. Malik is only the third cricketer in the world after Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard to score 10,000 runs in the shortest format of the game.

Mirza and Malik have been married for over a decade. They tied the knot in April of 2010 and have a child together named Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in October of 2018.

