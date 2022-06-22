'They were in the World Cup squad. Now, they are nowhere': Bangar warns selectors against 'discarding' 22-year-old star

Team India returned to action in the shortest format of the game with the five-match series against South Africa earlier this month. The series ended in a 2-2 draw with the deciding fifth T20I being washed out in Bengaluru. One of the striking aspects of India's outings throughout the series was the team management's decision to field the same playing XI in all the games, despite the side facing successive defeats in the first two matches.

There were a couple of new faces in the Indian squad for the South Africa series – one of them being speedster Umran Malik, who was touted to make his debut. Umran is also a part of the Indian squad for the two-T20I series against Ireland later this month, and has drawn the attention of fans and former cricketers alike for his incredible pace. Throughout the 2022 Indian Premier League, Umran continued to breach the 150 kph mark with relative ease, as he picked 22 wickets in 14 matches (fourth-highest in the league).

During a discussion on Star Sports, the possibility of Umran Malik being in the T20 World Cup squad was discussed at length and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar made an observation on the same. While Bangar insisted that Umran will get his debut before the global tournament in Australia, it is important that the selectors place their faith in him.

“He will certainly get a debut (before the T20 World Cup). By the time the West Indies tour is finished, I think he would have played at least five matches,” Bangar said.

“But if the results don't go in your (India's) favour in the World Cup, you can get discarded straightaway. You (the host) took some names (Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar), they were in the World Cup squad, now they are nowhere. They are not even near the squad. So, you don't want such a talented player being discarded just because the results don't go in team's favour,” Bangar further said.

Team India will return to action in the shortest format on June 26 when all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the side in the first match of the series against Ireland in Malahide.

