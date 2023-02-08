'Issue is match practice': Sanjay Manjrekar's bold take on Rohit Sharma's Test form before Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs AUS

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wants skipper Rohit Sharma to be India's go-to batter in the upcoming Test series against Pat Cummins-led Australia. Indian captain Rohit will be eager to pass another captaincy test as Team India is set to resume their iconic rivalry with heavyweights Australia in the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India's all-format Rohit, ex-skipper Virat Kohli and premier batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be leading the batting charge of the hosts in the four-match Test series against Australia.

Veteran opener Rohit had missed two-game Test series against Bangladesh while superstars Pujara and Kohli spearheaded India's top order in its previous red-ball assignment. India's all-format captain was also ruled out of the rescheduled Test match against England after testing positive for COVID-19. Interestingly, Rohit had been a major absentee in the Indian red-ball squad as the star batter has missed eight of India's previous 10 Test matches.

Talking about the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, former Indian batter Manjrekar explained how the hosts can have a reliable top-order batter in the form of Rohit, who will have a point to prove after missing crucial games in the ongoing edition of the Test Championship.

"Rohit Sharma's last complete series came against England and he performed really well there. Since he is coming back into Tests after a long time, the issue is match practice and match fitness. But, with the technique he has and the temperament at this stage of his career, it is great to see. If he can close the gap caused by lack of practice soon, then India will have a reliable top-order batter for the series," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo.

Due to injuries, Indian skipper Rohit failed to feature in three of India's five Tests after succeeding Kohli as the all-format captain of the Asian giants. The star batter is heading to the Test series after smashing his first century in 3 years. The 35-year-old had brought up his 30th One Day International (ODI) ton to equal Ricky Ponting's century record in the New Zealand series. When it comes to playing the longest format for India, opener Rohit has amassed 3,137 runs in 45 matches. Rohit-led India will lock horns with Australia in the Test series opener at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

