Sanjiv Goenka called out for holding Rishabh Pant chats in public: 'Let them play freely', says India's World Cup winner

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner, Madan Lal, on Wednesday, lashed out at Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the Lucknow Super Giants, for holding a public chat with team captain Rishabh Pant after the side suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings on Tuesday. LSG lost by eight wickets in their first home game in the ongoing IPL 2025. LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had an intense chat with Rishabh Pant after PBKS game

Visuals of Goenka's animated chat with Pant went viral on social media on Tuesday. It wasn't the first instance that caught the public's eye. After LSG lost a thriller against Delhi Capitals earlier this season, Goenka caught hold of Pant in a lengthy chat, which left fans concerned about a repeat of the KL Rahul incident.

Notably, the founder and chairman of RPSG Group had a lengthy animated discussion with Rahul, then LSG captain, last season after a loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following the incident, which received widespread criticism, the relationship between the two reportedly turned sour, before the India star parted ways with Lucknow before the auction last November. He was roped in by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025.

"I don't know the discussion between Rishabh and Mr Sanjiv Goenka. All this can happen inside. Let boys enjoy the game let them play freely. 20/20 cricket very unpredictable," Madan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Disappointing start to IPL 2025 for Pant

The wicketkeeper-batter did not have a favourable start to IPL 2025 as LSG slipped to sixth spot with a win and two losses under his captaincy. Moreover, he has failed to impress with the bat as well. In three innings thus far, he scored just 17 runs in 26 balls at 5.67. On Tuesday, he was dismissed for just two runs as he fell victim to Glenn Maxwell for the third time in his career.

LSG will play their next game against Mumbai Indians at home on April 4.