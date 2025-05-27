Sanjiv Goenka's explosive one-word reaction to Rishabh Pant’s season-ending ton sends social media into frenzy

Visuals of Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka's vexed look at each of Rishabh Pant's dismissals through the IPL 2025 season became the talk on social media. The LSG captain had incurred a horrid campaign, managing just 151 runs in the first 12 innings of the season, at a strike rate of 107.09. But the India star rediscovered his form through an exceptional hundred in the final league game as he smashed his second career ton en route to an unbeaten 118. Following the century, Goenka, who was not spotted at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday during Lucknow's game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, could not keep calm as he erupted with a one-word reaction on social media. Sanjiv Goenka reacted to Rishabh Pant's century

Throughout this season, Pant struggled to find his range, striking just over a run-a-ball, and his underwhelming show had a significant impact on the fortunes of the Lucknow side. But he rewrote the script on the night, hitting the ball with the required amount of power, and his strike rate hovered around 200. He looked in sublime touch right from ball one as he played the aggressor in the 152-run stand for the second wicket alongside Mitchell Marsh.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar eventually ended the partnership by dismissing the Aussie, but the Indian wicketkeeper-batter carried the momentum to notch up his first IPL century in seven years, the last being for the Delhi franchise in 2018.

Following the ton, Goenka took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to applaud the knock, before writing: "Pant'astic!" The tweet also had images from his somersault celebration on reaching the triple-figure mark.

Pant hundred fuels LSG to 227/3

The LSG skipper unleashed carnage by smashing Yash Dayal for 18 runs in the fourth over that included a sequence of 6, 4,4 after Marsh made a cautious start to the innings, and eventually reached his fifty in 31 balls.

After the dismissal of the opener, Pant motored on and brought up his first hundred of the season, and second overall in seven years, in 54 balls with a boundary off Bhuvneshwar.

Pant's effort saw Lucknow, who already suffered an elimination from the race to the playoffs after losing seven of their 13 matches thus far, set a colossal target of 228 runs.