Sanju Samson 'auditions for Bangladesh T20Is' in Rohit Sharma-style knock in Duleep Trophy amid BCCI's Pant rumour

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson channelled his inner Rohit Sharma on Sunday to carve out an attacking knock for India D in the second round of the 2024 Duleep Trophy against India A at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. Samson scored a breezy 45-ball 40 during India D's failed attempt in the run chase, but fans reckoned it was an "audition" for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Sanju Samson scored 40 off 45 for India D in second innings

Pratham Singh and Varma's sensational centuries for India A in the second innings left the D team with a mammoth target of 488. And the side incurred a horror start after losing opener Atharva Taide for a duck. However, Yash Dubey and centurion Ricky Bhui stitched a valiant triple-figure partnership for the second wicket, before India D lost two successive wickets in a space of 13 balls to go three down.

Captain Shreyas Iyer looked to steady India D's ship yet again with a 53-run stand alongside Bhui, before his dismissal to Shams Mulani brought Samson to the crease.

The Kerela-based cricketer, who was benched for the opening game of the Duleep Trophy last week, was dismissed for just five runs in the first innings of the match against India A, but on Sunday, he meant business from the word go, reminiscent of Rohit's recent gameplan across formats. He took on Tanush Kotian for a boundary down the ground in just his fifth delivery. He then shimmied out of the crease to smash Mulani for a six over long-off, before hitting Kotian in a similar fashion for a second six in his innings.

Samson hit one more maximum and two other boundaries in his 45-ball knock of 40 runs before being caught behind off the bowling of Mulani.

Samson for Bangladesh T20Is?

It is unlikely that Samson will be considered for selection in the second Test against Bangladesh later this month, but the 29-year-old could likely feature in the T20I series against the Asian side.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, Rishabh Pant could be rested for the T20I series against Bangladesh, with BCCI wanting to manage his workload as his fitness is paramount for the longer formats. If Pant is rested, Samson could be seen in a battle against Ishan Kishan, who scored a century last week in the Duleep Trophy, for a place in the India T2OI squad.

Earlier in July, Samson served as the back-up keeper for India to Pant for the T20I series in Sri Lanka, and got two opportunities in the contest. Unfortunately, he was dismissed for a duck in both those games.