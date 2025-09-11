Sanju Samson batting at No.5 in Asia Cup just to 'make way for Shreyas Iyer's return': 'It will dent his confidence'

Former India captain and national selector, Kris Srikkanth, reckons that Sanju Samson was chosen to bat at No.5 in the Asia Cup 2025 campaign just because the team management wants to pave the way for Shreyas Iyer's return to the T20I setup. Before the match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it was being reported that Samson would warm the bench and Jitesh Sharma would get the nod ahead of him in the middle-order. Sanju Samson was slotted at No.5 in India's Asia Cup opener against the UAE. (ANI)

As soon as Shubman Gill was named in the Asia Cup squad as the vice-captain, it was a given that he would open the batting alongside Abhishek Sharma, leaving Samson's place in question. However, captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir opted to stick with continuity and give Samson a go.

It must be stated that the selectors were severely criticised after they kept Shreyas out of the Asia Cup squad. The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, did not even name him in the five-member reserves list.

Samson has been in phenomenal form in the last year, scoring three T20I centuries. However, it remains to be seen how he fares in the middle order. He didn't get a chance to bat in the match against the UAE, as the top order chased the target of 58 without breaking a sweat.

Sanju's international career in T20s has seen him score just 62 runs at No.5 at an average of 20.62, while as an opener, he has amassed 522 runs, including three centuries.

“I somehow feel by making Sanju bat at 5, they are making way for Shreyas Iyer to return to the side. Sanju hasn’t batted much at 5, and he shouldn’t bat at that position either. It will dent his confidence batting at No. 5. I am not too happy for him," said Srikkanth on his YouTube channel.

"To Sanju, I would warn him by saying that this is his last chance. I would also tell him if he fails to score in the next three innings at this position, Shreyas Iyer will replace him," he added.

Will Samson deliver?

Srikkanth raised further questions on Samson's ability to finish off games, saying Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube are better equipped for that role.

“They are playing Sanju Samson in the middle-order. Are they going to use him as the finisher? No. That’ll be Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. So, Samson will play at 5. Will he deliver? That’s a question mark," said Srikkanth.

"You’ve accommodated Sanju Samson ahead of Jitesh Sharma. It is fine for this Asia Cup, but what will happen in the T20 World Cup?” he added.

In the match between India and UAE, the latter was bowled out for 57 in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav taking four wickets. Suryakumar Yadav's side chased the total down in 4.3 overs with nine wickets in hand and 93 balls to spare.

India will next square off against Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.