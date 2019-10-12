Sanju Samson smashes fastest double hundred by an Indian in 50-overs cricket in Vijay Hazare Trophy match

cricket

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson made his way into the record books by smashing a double century against Goa in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20. Samson smashed an unbeaten 212 off just 129 balls to register the highest individual score in List A cricket by a wicket-keeper batsman. Samson got past Pakistan’s Abid Ali’s record who had scored an unbeaten 208 in Pakistan’s domestic one-day competition in 2018.

Samson’s 212 is also the highest individual score in India’s domestic one-day competition – The Vijay Hazare Trophy – bettering the record of Uttarakhand’s KV Kaushal, who had slammed 202 against Sikkim in the last edition of the tournament.

Samson became the sixth Indian to register a double hundred in List A cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma (thrice), Shikhar Dhawan and KV Kaushal. Tendulkar, Sehwag and Rohit are however, the only Indians to hit double tons in ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan’s 248 came in a practice match against South Africa A in 2013.

Samson’s breathtaking innings m which included 10 sixes and 20 fours, powered Kerala to a towering 377 for 3 batting first against Goa in Elite Group A and B match at Alur.

Samson, who has been knocking on the doors of the senior Indian side for quite some time, reached his double hundred off just 125 balls, which is also the fastest by any Indian in List A cricket. He went past Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his double hundred off 132 balls. Virender Sehwag had reached his double ton against West Indies in 140 balls.

Samson 212 is also the highest individual score in a List A game by an Indian wicket-keeper. MS Dhoni’s highest score in ODI cricket is 183*.

Samson was well supported by Kerala batsman Sachin Baby who scored 129 off 135 balls.

