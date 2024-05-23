 Sanju Samson equals Shane Warne's record, achieves most wins as RR captain in IPL | Crickit
ANI |
May 23, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson equalled Shane Warne's record and achieved the most wins as Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson reached the landmark after the Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets in the IPL 2024 Eliminator match on Wednesday.

Both Samson and Warne have 31 victories as the skipper of the Rajasthan-based franchise. Rahul Dravid stands in third spot on the list with 18 wins. While Steven Smith won 15 matches with RR and holds the fourth place.

Recapping the match between RR and RCB on Thursday, RR won the toss and elected to bowl first. Almost every RCB batter got a start, but they could not convert them into a big knock. Rajat Patidar , Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror emerged as top-scorers, restricting RCB to 172/8 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan was the top bowler for RR. Ravichandran Ashwin and Trent Boult also did a fine job of putting brakes on RCB run-rate.

In the run-chase, the Royals' got off to a fine start, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tom Kohler Cadmore putting on a 46-run stand. From then on, RCB bowlers applied some pressure on Rajasthan, restricting the run-flow and getting some wickets. RR was restricted to 112/4 in 13.1 overs. However, Riyan Parag held one end before he was dismissed while Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell attacked RCB in the last few overs to get a four-wicket win with an over left.

Mohammed Siraj was the top bowler for RCB.

Ashwin took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

Now, RR will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier two on May 24 in Chennai to decide who plays Kolkata Knight Riders in the final on May 26.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

