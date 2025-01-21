Sanju Samson gets trolled by Suryakumar Yadav for Indian Idol reference in his ‘Pahla Nasha' singing session

Sanju Samson, the cricketer, needs no introduction. One of the top wicketkeeper-batters of India, Samson is currently India's first-choice glovesman and opening batter in T20Is after an outstanding show in South Africa that saw him get ahead of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan in the shortest format. But there is more to Samson than just breathtaking shots and acrobatic catches. Samson is not just cricket. On Monday night (January 20), his fans got to see a new side when he sang a famous Bollywood song in the presence of his teammates. Suryakumar Yadav with Sanju Samson(PTI)

Samson sang "Pahla Nasha" from Amir Khan's 1992 blockbuster "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", much to the delight of the rest of the Indian cricketers ahead of the first T20I against England in Kolkata. Samson was accompanied by former India all-rounder and current assistant coach Abhishek Nayar as the duo went in full flow in what appeared to be a team bonding exercise before the five-match T20I series.

Samson shared the video on Instagram "Nothing is impossible !!! Njan paadi 🤣🤣🤣 Mein Mumbai aa sakta hu?". The "Main Mumbai aa sakta hu?" was a reference to a popular television talent hunt Indian Idol, where the singers are asked to "come to Mumbai" for the main rounds after they clear the audition rounds in their respective cities.

Samson's singing and especially his innovative caption caught the eye of India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. Surya decided to troll his teammate by saying, "Aap Mumbai aa rahe hai lekin Chennai Rajkot Pune audition ke baad (You are coming to Mumbai but after auditions in Chennai, Rajkot and Pune).

Surya's witty response was a reference to India's schedule for the five T20Is against England. The series opener will be played in England on January 22. Then, the teams will travel to Chennai (2nd T20I, Rajkot (3rd T20I, Pune (4th T20I), and Mumbai for the fifth and final T20I of the series on February 2.

Suryakumar Yadav's comment on Sanju Samson's post

Samson, who was pulled out of Kerala's Ranji Trophy squad after being named in India's T20I squad, has a chance to play for Kerala in the knockout phase. The state team is currently placed second in the group, 18 points behind leaders Haryana (20 points).

Samson was also not selected to play for Kerala in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy after he skipped a three-day camp preceding the tournament.

It also played a part in Samson not getting considered to India’s ODI squad against England and for the Champions Trophy, despite making a hundred against South Africa at Paarl late last year.

Sachin Baby will lead Kerala, while middle-order batter Vishnu Vinod, who was dropped after the second match, has been included in the 15-member squad.