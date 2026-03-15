Sanju Samson shares the secret behind explosive partnership with Abhishek Sharma: ‘We are not fire and ice’

India’s T20 World Cup 2026 win produced several big images, but one of the more interesting stories to emerge after the title run is how Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma came to define India’s most explosive batting idea right at the end. They were not a settled opening pair for the entire campaign. Samson’s tournament took a sharp turn after an uncertain start and time out of the XI, while Abhishek endured an uneven run. Yet by the final, India had found a combination that blew New Zealand away in the powerplay and set up a record title-winning finish. Abhishek Sharma celebrates with teammate Sanju Samson after scoring a half-century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final. (PTI)

That is what gives Sanju Samson’s comments at the India Today Conclave its weight. India’s 98-run opening stand in the final was not just a flashy one-off; it felt like the late discovery of a rhythm India had been searching for throughout the tournament’s moving parts. The stand was the highest opening partnership in a Men’s T20 World Cup final, and it came in a match India eventually won by 96 runs after posting 255 for five.

“We are not fire and ice, we are fire and fire. Sometimes he fires, sometimes I do. We have that kind of combination going. We have done this since 2024; we have a Kerala-Punjabi friendship in the middle,” Samson said.

This says something deeper than dressing-room affection. India’s batting in the World Cup often carried risk, but in the closing phase, it also carried conviction. Samson’s own campaign became a comeback story, with the wicketkeeper-batter returning to the XI and then producing the sort of run that turned him into Player of the Tournament. In that light, his description of the partnership sounds like a shorthand for trust.

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“Everything comes pretty naturally to us, so we do not complicate it. He asks me, ‘How is the ball coming?’ I tell him that the ball is coming normally, hit it for a six. It is really simple with him. Abhishek is very brave and collected. I love his character. I really love the partnership with him on and off the field,” Samson added.

Abhishek Sharma completed the picture with his words. “It is not easy to digest. I had a plan; the only goal was to win ICC trophies for the country. Going through this tournament, it was not the start I wanted. But the team was doing well. My dream was to win the tournament. My goal is not to win only one tournament, but many,” he said.

While one batter sopke about ease, instinct, and friendship, the other spoke about unfinished ambition. Put together, they sound like the closing note of the title run that found its opening shape when the stakes were highest.