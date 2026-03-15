Sanju Samson tells Abhishek Sharma to ‘get married soon’: ‘Boys used to get jealous of him’

Abhishek Sharma has rapidly built a strong reputation in international cricket over the last couple of years, particularly in the T20 format. Known for his fearless stroke play, the left-hander has made a significant impact both in the Indian Premier League and for India in T20Is. His aggressive approach at the top of the order has brought consistent results, helping him establish himself among the leading batters in the format. Reflecting his impressive run, Abhishek currently sits at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings, underlining his rise as one of the most exciting players in the shortest format. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma share a great camaraderie both on and off the field. (PTI)

Reflecting on Abhishek's growing popularity, India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson shared a light-hearted moment from the dressing room, joking about how the young opener’s name echoed everywhere because of the loud cheers from fans.

“Earlier, the boys used to get jealous because of the cheers for Abhishek. It was Abhishek, Abhishek everywhere. We were like, do people only see him or what?” Samson jokingly said at the IndiaToday conclave.

Continuing in the same light-hearted vein, Samson also joked about Abhishek's personal life, teasing the young opener about settling down soon as his popularity continues to soar within the team.

“But yes, he is the superstar of the team now. Get married soon, bhai,” he added jokingly.

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“Playing ODI cricket for India is also a dream” Meanwhile, after an underwhelming T20 World Cup since the final, Abhishek stood tall in the end against New Zealand with a blistering half-century. The young opener has not set his sights on playing the other two formats, too. However, the young batter stressed that he prefers focusing on his performances and the process taught to him by his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, rather than worrying about things beyond his control. He said:

“Obviously, the ultimate goal is to play all formats for India as much as I can. But I’ve stopped thinking too much about those things because they are not in my hands. I just want to follow the process I’ve been taught over the last two years by Yuvraj Singh,” Abhishek said.

“That’s the one thing I’ve learnt - if it’s not in my hands, I shouldn’t worry about it. I just need to perform and help win games in whatever format I’m playing right now. But of course, playing ODI cricket for India is also a dream if I get that opportunity,” he added.