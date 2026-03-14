Salman Ali Agha faces wrath of ICC after furious reaction to controversial run-out by Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a Level 1 Code of Conduct breach during the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday. The batter reacted angrily after being run out, throwing his helmet and gloves to the ground in frustration, which led to disciplinary action. Salman Agha lost his cool after controversial run out. (AFP)

"Agha was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," ICC stated in a press release.

Level 1 breaches of the ICC Code of Conduct carry an official reprimand as the minimum punishment and can also result in a fine of up to 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, along with one or two demerit points. In this case, one demerit point has been added to Agha’s disciplinary record, marking his first offence in a 24-month period.

Here's what happened in the 2nd ODI The incident took place on the fourth delivery of the 39th over with Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowling. Mohammad Rizwan drove the ball straight back down the pitch, and Miraz moved across in his follow-through to field it, bumping into Salman Ali Agha, who had stepped out of his crease. As Agha bent down to pick up the ball and hand it back, Miraz reacted swiftly, snatching it and hitting the stumps while the batter was still outside his ground. The third umpire confirmed the run out, a decision that visibly angered Agha. The dismissal immediately revived discussions about the “spirit of cricket”

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Agha admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid Rahul of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Meanwhile, during the second ODI, Bangladesh’s chase fell apart after play resumed following a two-hour rain and hailstorm interruption. Set a revised target of 243 in 32 overs, the hosts were bowled out for 114 in 23.3 overs, with only Litton Das offering brief resistance. The collapse handed Pakistan a commanding 128-run victory via the DLS method, drawing the three-match series level. The two sides will now meet again on Sunday for the decisive game.