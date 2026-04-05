Sanju Samson tipped to make a statement for CSK against RCB: 'I have a gut feeling he'll come good'

Sanju Samson’s start at Chennai Super Kings has been underwhelming on the numbers, but Irfan Pathan believes the franchise’s long-term thinking around him remains unchanged. Samson, traded from Rajasthan Royals to CSK ahead of IPL 2026 at his existing league fee of INR 18 crore, has made only 13 runs in his first two innings for the five-time champions. Sanju Samson for Chennai Super Kings. (ANI Pic Service)

CSK have lost both their opening matches, which has only sharpened the focus on their next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. With Bengaluru traditionally offering better batting conditions than Chennai, the fixture arrives as a significant early-season test for both Samson and CSK.

Pathan links Samson to CSK’s post-Dhoni future Speaking ahead of the marquee clash, Pathan said Samson was not brought in merely as another top-order option, but as a player who could eventually carry part of CSK’s identity after Dhoni.

“Look, as far as the future is concerned, Chennai have brought in Sanju Samson as a potential face of the team after MS Dhoni. He hasn’t scored runs in the first two matches, even on a pitch where batting has improved,” Pathan said.

That view gains weight from the scale of the move itself. Samson was one of the biggest names to switch teams before the season, and his arrival immediately placed him in one of the most scrutinised roles in the league: batting and keeping for a side still deeply associated with MS Dhoni. CSK’s poor start has added pressure, but it has also made every Samson innings more noticeable than it would have been elsewhere.

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Irfan Pathan’s gut feeling Irfan Pathan also made a specific call for the Bengaluru game, saying he expects Samson to cash in there. “The next match is in Bengaluru, and I expect Sanju Samson to score runs there. If that happens, then Chennai’s thinking of making him the face of the team after MS Dhoni could start taking shape,” Pathan said. “I have a gut feeling that Sanju will score in this match,” he added.

So far, Samson’s returns for CSK read 6 and 7. Those are modest numbers, but the Bengaluru game offers a fresh setting and a fresh pace to the season. For a batter trying to settle into a new franchise under immediate spotlight, one innings in a high-profile contest can quickly change the conversation.

Pathan also flags Virat Kohli threat Pathan also turned to Virat Kohli, who has already made an early statement for RCB this season. In RCB’s opening game of IPL 2026, Kohli hit an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, striking at 181.58 with five fours and five sixes.

“And then there is Virat Kohli. The way he scored runs in the first match at a strike rate of 182, he doesn’t look like a 37-year-old at all. He is extremely agile in the field, and with his running between the wickets, you might get tired, but he will not,” Pathan said.

That only adds another layer to a fixture that rarely needs extra build-up. CSK enter the contest looking to avoid a third straight defeat. RCB come in with better momentum, while Kohli has already found rhythm. For Samson, Pathan’s backing has now placed an even brighter light on what comes next.