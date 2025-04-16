Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanju Samson warned mid-game as umpire walks to him, issues caution: ‘You can't do that... unless it turns into WACA’

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 16, 2025 09:53 PM IST

It happened towards the fag end of Delhi's innings as the hosts set a target of 189 runs against Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was warned by the umpire in the middle of the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, which caused a slight delay in the match. It happened towards the fag end of Delhi's innings as the hosts set a target of 189 runs against Rajasthan.

RR's Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma interact with field umpire during IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals(PTI)
RR's Sanju Samson and Sandeep Sharma interact with field umpire during IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals(PTI)

The incident occurred on the final ball of the penultimate over when Jofra Archer bowled a slower bouncer against Ashutosh Sharma. The umpire immediately signalled it as a wide ball before the on-field match officials approached Samson to issue a caution. The replay of the delivery then showed that Samson was standing almost on the edge of the 30-yard circle. The umpires had a quick chat with the Rajasthan captain as Samson was seen animatedly explaining his stance.

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann, who was in the commentary box at the time of the incident, said: "You can't do that. You have to be in a place to catch the ball. You can't go and stand on the edge of the ring, even though it's Jofra Archer. And that's what Samson will be saying now. He bowls 147. Mate, this is where I've got to stand.

"But you can't just do it for that one delivery. It's a bit obvious. Just in case the wicket turns into WACA all of a sudden. That's absolutely not going to happen here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium," he laughed.

Delhi set 189-run target vs RR

A collective batting effort saw Delhi post a mammoth 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals, with Abishek Porel top-scoring with his well-composed 49. Porel and KL Rahul (38) laid a solid foundation with a 63-run stand, before Axar Patel's blistering 13-ball 34, along with Tristan Stubbs’ (34 no off 18 balls) late surge, provided the final flourish in an innings where momentum swung like a pendulum between the two sides.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of DC Squad, RR Squad, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with DC vs RR Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Sanju Samson warned mid-game as umpire walks to him, issues caution: ‘You can't do that... unless it turns into WACA’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On