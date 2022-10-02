Home / Cricket / Sarfaraz Khan earns former Mumbai captain's praise: 'So so so proud of you'

Sarfaraz Khan earns former Mumbai captain's praise: 'So so so proud of you'

cricket
Published on Oct 02, 2022 02:48 PM IST

Calls for giving Sarfaraz Khan a Test cap has increased after the young Mumbai batter scored a masterful 138 in the Irani Trophy.

Calls for including Sarfaraz in India's team next time they play a Test match has increased with his latest knock.(PTI)
Calls for including Sarfaraz in India's team next time they play a Test match has increased with his latest knock.(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

After topping the charts in the 2021/22 season of the Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan has carried his extraordinary form into the Irani Trophy. The 24-year-old scored a 92-ball century on Saturday for Rest of India and went on to finish on 138 off 178 balls on Sunday as he helped his team reach a total of 346/7 in reply to Saurashtra's 98 all out.

Sarfaraz earned praise from all quarters for his century, something that has become a feature of the domestic season. Among those hailing him were former Mumbai captain and the current world No.2 batter in T20 internationals, Suryakumar Yadav. “So so so Proud of you,” said Suryakumar in a tweet.

Sarfaraz had made his first class debut for Mumbai under the captaincy of Suryakumar, who led the side in the 2014 season. Sarfaraz was the top-scorer in last season's Ranji Trophy, scoring 982 runs in six matches at an average of 122.75 with the help of four centuries and two fifties.

That came on the back of a successful 2019-20—his comeback season with Mumbai—during which he scored 928 runs in six matches at an average of 154.66. The 24-year-old continued with his rich form in the Duleep Trophy as he scored a century for West Zone in the second innings of the final against South Zone.

ALSO READ | Before going out, Yuvraj told me 'tu ghabra mat. Main khelke aaunga': Ex-India star's never-heard-before story from 2000

Rest of India fast bowlers Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik reigned supreme as they manage to dismiss a Saurashtra side that had seasoned veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Sheldon Jackson for just 98 runs. Sarfaraz's century alongwith half centuries from captain Hanuma Vihari and Saurabh Kumar have helped ROI build a lead of over 257 runs.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar has established himself as one of the most destructive T20I batters in world. He has scored a whopping 732 runs this year, which is already the most by an Indian in a calendar year in the shortest format, at a strike rate of an eye watering 180.2 with five half centuries and two centuries. Suryakumar goes into the T20 World Cup later this month as one of the most important cogs in India's batting lineup.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
suryakumar yadav sarfaraz khan irani trophy + 1 more
suryakumar yadav sarfaraz khan irani trophy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out