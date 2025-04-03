Menu Explore
Saud Shakeel makes fun of PCB in epic one-liner, says 'If I become the chairman...'; leaves anchor ROFL

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 03, 2025 05:45 PM IST

Saud Shakeel mocked PCB's inability to appoint a long-term head coach.

Pakistan cricketer Saud Shakeel took a savage dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a recent interview that went viral on social media. Shakeel mocked PCB's inability to appoint a long-term head coach.

Saud Shakeel trolled PCB with epic one-liner
Saud Shakeel trolled PCB with epic one-liner

In the 18-second clip that made rounds on social media, Shakeel was asked what he would do if he were made the chairman of the PCB. He replied, "The first thing I will do is bring in a permanent coach for three years, whom nobody can remove, not even when I'm no longer the chairman." The reply left the anchor in splits.

16 coaches, 26 selectors in the last two years?

Shakeel's response came amid the growing uncertainty on Pakistan's coaching staff. Aaqib Javed, the current interim coach, had claimed earlier last month that Pakistan changed 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years. More recently, Mickey Arthur was sacked before the T20 World Cup last year and was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez. Pakistan then roped in Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. The former South Africa international resigned as the white-ball coach after just six months, while the Aussie put down his paper in December, shortly after being removed from Pakistan's selection panel.

Not to forget, even captaincy witnessed changes at a breakneck speed since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Post a forgettable show in the 50-over tournament, Babar Azam was sacked as the captain and replaced by Shaheen Afridi in T20Is and Shan Masood in Tests. Shaheen was then removed after just one series, and Babar was reinstated as the leader for the 2024 T20 World Cup before being removed again only to be replaced by Mohammad Rizwan, who is already under the scanner after Pakistan's embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy last month.

Pakistan's woes in the ODI format continued with a 0-2 loss against New Zealand. They lost the second ODI in Hamilton by 84 runs and now stand on the verge of a whitewash. The final game of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with KKR vs SRH Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
