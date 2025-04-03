Saud Shakeel makes fun of PCB in epic one-liner, says 'If I become the chairman...'; leaves anchor ROFL

Pakistan cricketer Saud Shakeel took a savage dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during a recent interview that went viral on social media. Shakeel mocked PCB's inability to appoint a long-term head coach. Saud Shakeel trolled PCB with epic one-liner

In the 18-second clip that made rounds on social media, Shakeel was asked what he would do if he were made the chairman of the PCB. He replied, "The first thing I will do is bring in a permanent coach for three years, whom nobody can remove, not even when I'm no longer the chairman." The reply left the anchor in splits.

16 coaches, 26 selectors in the last two years?

Shakeel's response came amid the growing uncertainty on Pakistan's coaching staff. Aaqib Javed, the current interim coach, had claimed earlier last month that Pakistan changed 16 coaches and 26 selectors in the last two years. More recently, Mickey Arthur was sacked before the T20 World Cup last year and was replaced by Mohammad Hafeez. Pakistan then roped in Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillespie. The former South Africa international resigned as the white-ball coach after just six months, while the Aussie put down his paper in December, shortly after being removed from Pakistan's selection panel.

Not to forget, even captaincy witnessed changes at a breakneck speed since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Post a forgettable show in the 50-over tournament, Babar Azam was sacked as the captain and replaced by Shaheen Afridi in T20Is and Shan Masood in Tests. Shaheen was then removed after just one series, and Babar was reinstated as the leader for the 2024 T20 World Cup before being removed again only to be replaced by Mohammad Rizwan, who is already under the scanner after Pakistan's embarrassing group-stage exit in the Champions Trophy last month.

Pakistan's woes in the ODI format continued with a 0-2 loss against New Zealand. They lost the second ODI in Hamilton by 84 runs and now stand on the verge of a whitewash. The final game of the series will be played in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.