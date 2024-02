Saudi Arabia vs Japan Live Score: Saudi Arabia beat Japan by 10 wickets

Saudi Arabia vs Japan Highlights :



First Innings



Japan Score - 97/8 in 20.0 overs





Japan batting performance

Declan Suzuki 26(21)

Alex Patmore 19(22)



Saudi Arabia bowling performance

Usman Najeeb 4-13-3

Ishtiaq Ahmad 4-15-3



Second Innings



Saudi Arabia Score - 98/0 in 9.0 overs





Saudi Arabia batting performance

Faisal Khan 72(33)

Abdul Waheed 23(21)



Japan bowling ...Read More performance

Charles Hinze 2-13-0

Ibrahim Takahashi 1-7-0



Saudi Arabia vs Japan Live Score, 1st Semi-Final of ACC Men's T20I Challenger Cup, 2024