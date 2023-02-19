Home / Cricket / Saurashtra thrash Bengal by nine wickets to bag second Ranji Trophy title

Saurashtra thrash Bengal by nine wickets to bag second Ranji Trophy title

cricket
Published on Feb 19, 2023 11:31 AM IST

Saurashtra cruised to another Ranji Trophy title as they defeated Bengal by 9 wickets in Kolkata.

Kolkata: Saurashtra's captain Jaydev Unadkat celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Bengal's batter Manoj Tiwary during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Bengal and Saurashtra, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_19_2023_000020B)(PTI)
Kolkata: Saurashtra's captain Jaydev Unadkat celebrates with teammates after the wicket of Bengal's batter Manoj Tiwary during the 4th day of Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Bengal and Saurashtra, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI02_19_2023_000020B)(PTI)
PTI |

Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings, as Saurahstra thrashed Bengal by nine wickets in the Ranji Trophy final here on Sunday.

Having given away a big first innings lead of 230, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second essay, folded for 241, handing the visitors a mere 12 runs' target.

In reply, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. Saurashtra, however, went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Brief Scores

Bengal 174 and 241 in 70.4 overs (Manoj Tiwary 68, Anustup Majumdar 61; Jaydev Unadkat 6/85, Chetan Sakariya 3/76).

Saurashtra: 404 and 14/1 in 2.4 overs.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saurashtra ranji trophy
saurashtra ranji trophy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out