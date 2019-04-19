Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange passes away aged 38

Scotland all-rounder Con de Lange lost his long battle with brain tumour and passed away, aged 38, on Friday morning. The South Africa-born de Lange played 21 internationals for Scotland, making his debut in a T20I against Ireland in June 2015.

His left-arm spin brought him 24 wickets, his best haul being the 5/60 against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh in June 2017, which set up Scotland’s historic first one-day international win against a Full Member.

He featured in five matches after that, the last of which was in November that year against Papua New Guinea in Dubai, before being sidelined for health reasons that were at the time not made public.

Also Read: Stats reveal Kolkata duo primed to stop AB de Villiers juggernaut at Eden Gardens

In October last year, the family went public with the news of his illness, launching a campaign to raise money for the Brain Tumour Charity. At the time, Malcolm Cannon, Cricket Scotland CEO, said, “Con has been a superb servant to the game of cricket in Scotland and is a very popular member of the squad.

“We are now delighted to help the cause by spreading the word throughout the broader cricketing family both at home and overseas and we know there will be an overwhelming level of support from this close-knit community.”

Before turning out for Scotland, de Lange also played domestic cricket for Cape Cobras and Knights in South Africa, and Northamptonshire in England. He is survived by wife Claire and two children.

((With ICC Inputs))

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:57 IST