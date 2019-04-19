KKR vs RCB: Stats reveal Kolkata duo primed to stop AB de Villiers juggernaut at Eden Gardens

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle-order batsman Ab de Villiers has been in fine form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but he is likely to find it difficult against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

De Villiers is currently placed at the eight spot in the list of highest run-getters this season as he has accumulated 307 runs in eight outings at a healthy strike rate of 154.2. But stats have put forward a big headache for RCB as de Villiers, this season, hasn’t tackled spinners particularly well.

ABD has the third lowest strike rate against spinners this term with only Steve Smith and MS Dhoni have done worse that the South African so far. De Villiers’ overall strike rate is in stark contrast with his hitting rate against spinners.

Moreover, de Villiers has been dismissed by spinners four times this season while a pacer has dismissed the South African just once. Also, his average and strike drops drastically against the tweakers.

Among the top seven bowlers who have dismissed de Villiers the most number of times in the IPL, five are spinners. KKR’s Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine hold exceptional records against the South African and will certainly play on de Villiers’ mind ahead of the clash.

Bowlers who have dismissed AB de Villiers most number of times in the IPL:

4 in 6 innings: Krunal Pandya

4 in 10 innings: Piyush Chawla

3 in 3 innings: Shreyas Gopal

3 in 7 innings: Albie Morkel / L Balaji

3 in 9 innings: Sunil Narine

Both Kolkata and Bangalore are languishing at the bottom half of the table with KKR placed at the sixth spot and RCB stuck at eighth. A win is crucial for both the team’s hopes of making it into the next round. This battle between Kolkata tweakers and AB de Villiers will certainly have a huge say in which team comes out on top in this clash.

