RCB Predicted XI against KKR – Dale Steyn set for season debut

Royal Challengers Bangalore will look for just their second win of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

After winning their first game of the season in seven attempts against Kings XI Punjab, Bangalore are back to square one following a crushing defeat in their last game against Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli’s troops will now look to a good performance against Dinesh Karthik’s team, who themselves are going through a rough patch in the tournament. While RCB are languishing at the eight spot on the table, KKR are currently placed at sixth position.

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn came on board as a replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile and he is likely to feature in this clash against KKR.

“He is a very experienced campaigner. We have all seen him doing so well not only in Test cricket but for other franchises also,” RCB bowling coach Ashish Nehra said on the eve of the clash.

The incoming of Steyn can’t come at a more crucial juncture for RCB as the likes of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have faltered, especially at the death. 26-year-old Navdeep Saini has been the lone bright spot for RCB in their poor campaign thus far.

“It’s not easy to bowl at the death in this format. Skill-wise, I don’t think there’s any other team who have got three good fast bowlers in one team. The next name that comes to my mind is Sunrisers,” Nehra said.

As RCB played just three overseas players in their last encounter, Steyn in all likelihood will replace Siraj from the playing XI and the rest of the players are expected to retain their respected spots.

Predicted XI: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:19 IST