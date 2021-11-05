Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer recalls 18-yr-old run out incident involving Rahul Dravid ahead of WC clash vs India

Ahead of India's crucial Super 12, Group 2 encounter in T20 World Cup, Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer narrated an incident involving former India captain Rahul Dravid when he used to play as a marquee player for Scotland. Dravid, who is set to take over from Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after this World Cup, had represented Scottish Saltires in the English one-day tournament in 2003.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coetzer, who was an upcoming 19-year-old cricketer coming up through the ranks, shared a runout experience involving Dravid in a match against Northampton. Dravid, while opening batting, had made a fluid 114 but Coetzer, unfortunately was run out for a duck.

“We were involved in a run out, and I was the person who was run out and he wasn’t," said Coetzer on Thursday.

Also Read | India Predicted XI: Varun vs Rahul; Kohli mulls 3 spinners to dismantle Scotland

“I think that was fair enough considering that he was the mainstay of the Scotland team then and making sure that he performed well and scored runs. So I remember the day pretty clearly. I got a clear ‘no’ and got sent back," the Scotland captain said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Coetzer, who is also one of Scotland's batting mainstays, termed Dravid as humble person.

“He’s a very humble person, someone who’s so very respectful and speaks so highly and so well to all the players. He’s a fine individual," said Coetzer.

Scotland have lost all three of their Super 12 games at the T20 World Cup.

However, they pushed New Zealand close in a 16-run defeat on Wednesday when chasing an imposing 173-run target.

They also defeated Test-playing Bangladesh in the qualifying round to make the second stage and crucially book a guaranteed spot in the 2022 tournament in Australia.

Also Read | ‘People giving expert opinion, I feel sorry for them’: R Ashwin answers critics questioning his selection

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I think coming up against a side like India just throws things to a new level," added Coetzer.

"The boys are really looking forward to it. The fixture is one that's sort of been highlighted a while ago, but we also knew that every one of these games was going to be important."

India go into the match with their fate in the hands of others.

Having lost to Pakistan and New Zealand, they bounced back in style with a 66-run rout of Afghanistan.

After Scotland, India complete their Super 12 round against Namibia.

Even two wins, however, may not be enough.

With Pakistan already safely through to the semi-finals from their group, India are battling Afghanistan and New Zealand for the final spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took 2-14 against Afghanistan in his first white-ball international for India since 2017 after replacing the injured Varun Chakravarthy.

Ashwin, a veteran of 79 Tests, 111 ODIs and 47 T20 Internationals, said he never lost hope of returning to the team.

"It's very easy to lose motivation, hide behind doors and keep complaining, but that's something that I definitely will not do," said the 35-year-old on Thursday.

"You put three stumps anywhere and ask me to play a game at this stage of my life, I would do it with most happiness."

(With agency inputs)