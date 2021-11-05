‘People giving expert opinion, I feel sorry for them’: R Ashwin answers critics questioning his selection

R Ashwin made an instant impact on his return to India's limited-over squad, emerging as the team's standout bowler in the 66-run win over Afghanistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup. The off-spinner bowled at an economy of less than four and finished his four-over quota with two wickets and 14 runs.

This was Ashwin's first match in the Indian blue uniform since July 2017. Ashwin was added in the 15-member T20 World Cup squad based on his successful outings in the Indian Premier League, as stated by the team skipper Virat Kohli.

Despite the reputation, Ashwin's inclusion to the side was not considered fruitful as it was understood by many he is a bit defensive for the shorter format. This was also one of the main reasons why Ashwin was dropped from the limited-overs set-up and replaced by wrist spinners.

After the win against Afghanistan, the off-spinner justified his selection and urged people to not pass expert opinions. He explained that picking up wickets especially in the T20 format is relatively more difficult as compared to the other format.

"For a lot of people who are giving expert opinions on the game, I sometimes feel sorry for them. I have been playing this format since 2007-8, and every two years, the game leaves our realms and it teaches us something because the game is so fast-paced. I feel the understanding of the game is still backward in so many ways. For me when you say a bowler has to pick wickets, for fast bowlers there are different plans and for spinners, there are different plans," Ashwin was said in the virtual press conference on the eve of their T20 World Cup match against Scotland.

"There are different lengths that you cannot afford to bowl as you do in a Test match. Wicket-taking is not something that just happens. Experts say that the game is about partnerships. Every time a bowler is picking wickets, there is an over that was bowled well before. I think I expect too much from the people who watch the game. This is how I play the game and in the process if I keep taking wickets, I do that. 24 events are there when I bowl and I take them very seriously," he added.

India will next play Scotland at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday and look forward to register another resounding win to keep their net run rate in check to keep their hopes alive for a semi-final spot.