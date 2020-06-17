e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Scotland’s T20I against Australia cancelled due to COVID-19 threat

Scotland’s T20I against Australia cancelled due to COVID-19 threat

Australia were scheduled to play Scotland on June 29 at ‘The Grange’ in Edinburgh, before taking on England in a limited-overs series.

cricket Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:04 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Edinburgh
Scotland's Calum MacLeod waves as he walks off after completing their innings.
Scotland's Calum MacLeod waves as he walks off after completing their innings.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Scotland’s one off T20 International against Australia, scheduled for June 29, was on Wednesday cancelled due to the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s cricket board announced.

Australia were scheduled to play Scotland on June 29 at ‘The Grange’ in Edinburgh, before taking on England in a limited-overs series. “Due to the ongoing restrictions in place for international sport due to COVID-19, Cricket Scotland, together with the ECB and Cricket Australia, has agreed to cancel the men’s T20I against Australia due to be played at The Grange on 29th June,” Cricket Scotland said in a statement.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are in talks to reschedule the series to be played in a biosecure environment.

However, Scotland Cricket said due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment the match in Edinburgh would not be possible.

“Whilst the ECB and Cricket Australia are in joint discussions regarding the rescheduling of Australia’s tour, it has been agreed that a fixture against Scotland will not be possible should the tour take place later in the summer due to the costs and logistics involved in staging a one-off fixture in a secure environment.”

Gus Mackay, CEO of Cricket Scotland, said: “Whilst this is disappointing news for us all in Scotland, we have explored all potential options and concluded that it is no longer possible to play the men’s T20 international against Australia.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Will seriously impact ties’: India asks China to take corrective steps
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In