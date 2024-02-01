 Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 score after 4 overs is 10/2 | Hindustan Times
Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 score after 4 overs is 10/2
Live

Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 score after 4 overs is 10/2

Feb 01, 2024 01:53 PM IST
Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 at 10/2 after 4 overs, Owen Gould at 1 runs and Jamie Dunk at 6 runs

Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 16th Place Play-off of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 01 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Scotland Under-19 squad -
Alec Price, Bahadar Esakhiel, Harry Armstrong, Jamie Dunk, Rory ...Read More Grant, Uzair Ahmad, Adi Hegde, Logan Briggs, Mackenzie Jones, Manu Saraswat, Qasim Khan, Owen Gould, Ibrahim Faisal, Nikhil Koteeswaran, Ruaridh McIntyre
Namibia Under-19 squad -
Ben Brassell, Faf Du Plessis, Alexander Volschenk, Johannes De Villiers, Junior Kariata, Nico Pieters, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Johannes Visagie, Ryan Moffett, Hanro Badenhorst, Henry Van Wyk, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Woutie Niehaus, Zacheo Vuuren

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:53 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 at 10/2 after 4 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score:
    Scotland Under-19
    Owen Gould 1 (5)
    Jamie Dunk 6 (10)
    Namibia Under-19
    Junior Kariata 1/8 (2)

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:50 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alec Price is out and Scotland Under-19 at 9/2 after 3.1 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: OUT! CAUGHT! Namibia Under-19 strike again and this time its Alec Price who walks off after a very short stay at the crease!

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:47 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 at 8/1 after 3 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score:
    Scotland Under-19
    Jamie Dunk 6 (10)
    Alec Price 1 (2)
    Namibia Under-19
    Jack Brassell 1/2 (2)

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:42 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Adi Hegde is out and Scotland Under-19 at 7/1 after 2.1 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: OUT! c Johannes Visagie b Jack Brassell.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:42 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 at 7/0 after 2 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score:
    Scotland Under-19
    Jamie Dunk 6 (7)
    Adi Hegde 1 (5)
    Namibia Under-19
    Junior Kariata 0/6 (1)

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:42 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Jamie Dunk smashed a Four on Junior Kariata bowling . Scotland Under-19 at 7/0 after 1.5 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: FOUR! The first boundary of the innings and the man in form Jamie Dunk brings it up in style!

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:35 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score:
    Scotland Under-19
    Adi Hegde 0 (4)
    Jamie Dunk 1 (2)
    Namibia Under-19
    Jack Brassell 0/1 (1)

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:30 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Scores: Namibia Under-19 Playing XI

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Namibia Under-19 (Playing XI) - Johannes De Villiers, Gerhard Van Rensburg, Johannes Visagie (WK), Zacheo Vuuren, Alexander Volschenk (C), Ben Brassell, Hanro Badenhorst, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Faf Du Plessis (In for Woutie Niehaus), Junior Kariata.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:30 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Scores: Scotland Under-19 Playing XI

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 (Playing XI) - Jamie Dunk, Adi Hegde, Alec Price, Owen Gould (C)(WK), Uzair Ahmad, Bahadar Esakhiel, Rory Grant, Ibrahim Faisal (In for Ruaridh McIntyre), Logan Briggs, Qasim Khan, Nikhil Koteeswaran.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:11 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Toss Update

    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Live Score: Scotland Under-19 won the toss and elected to bat

  • Feb 01, 2024 12:36 PM IST
    Scotland Under-19 vs Namibia Under-19 Match Details
    16th Place Play-off of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between Scotland Under-19 and Namibia Under-19 to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Scotland Under-19 Namibia Under-19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
Thursday, February 01, 2024
