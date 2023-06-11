Watch: Boland breaks Indian hearts with crucial wickets of Kohli, Jadeja in game-changing over on Day 5 of WTC final

Holding the fort for Team India on the penultimate day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Pat Cummins' Australia, run-machine Virat Kohli was closing in on his match-altering half-century when play resumed on the final day of the summit clash at The Oval. Though Kohli was tipped to anchor the innings, the talismanic batter only added 5 more runs to his overnight score in the 2nd innings on Sunday.

Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli with teammates (Action Images via Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the finest batters of his generation, Kohli was stopped in on his tracks by Australia's Scott Boland in the first session on Day 5 of the WTC final. Boland, who has been running riot in the Ultimate Test, also got the better of Ravindra Jadeja in the same over to turn the tie on its head. Boland's twin strikes have put Cummins' Australian side in the driving seat of winning their first-ever WTC title at The Oval.

ALSO READ: 'Rubbish shot': Virat Kohli overheard sledging Steve Smith during WTC final, Australia star gives epic reply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli guided Rohit Sharma and Co. to 164-3 at Stumps to revive India's chances to win their maiden World Test Championship final on Saturday. Unbeaten on 44, Kohli was supported by former Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Ranane, who was not out on 20. Facing Boland in the 47th over on Day 5 of the WTC final, Kohli mistimed his shot and ended up giving a thick edge as the ball flew to the right of the second slip.

Taking a stunning catch at slip, Steve Smith completed the dismissal of Kohli to help Boland bag the jackpot wicket of Kohli on the third ball of the 47th over. Boland then removed Jadeja by forcing the middle-order batter into a drive on the penultimate ball of the over. Jadeja, who played a blistering knock of 48 off 51 balls in the 1st innings, was handed a two-ball duck by Boland. The Aussie pacer's game-changing over reduced India to 183-5 in the first session on Day 5 of the thrilling encounter at The Oval.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON