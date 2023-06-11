'Rubbish shot': Virat Kohli overheard sledging Steve Smith during WTC final, Australia star gives epic reply

Before the start of what was an action-packed Saturday at The Oval in the World Test Championship final which saw Australia set a colossal target of 444 runs against India before the raging debated unfolded over Cameron Green's catch that led to the dismissal of Shubman Gill, former Australia coach Justin Langer witnessed what he described as a “magic moment” between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. He then revealed the details of Kohli sledging Smith before the Australia star responded in epic fashion. Justin Banger reveals details of Virat Kohli sledging Steve Smith during WTC final

Revealing the details of the event when Kohli was en route to his unbeaten 44 on Day 4 in India's chase, Langer, speaking on-air, said that the event took place at the start of the day when he was in conversation with Smith. As Kohli walked past them, he made a comment on Smith's dismissal on Day 3. But what left Langer astonished was Smith reaction and reply to it.

“Virat Kohli walked up to Steve Smith and said ‘rubbish shot yesterday’,” Langer revealed during commentary for Channel 7. “Steve Smith just looked at him. If anyone else would have said it he would have gone ‘whatever’. But he said, “that’s right, it was a rubbish shot’. If 99.9 per cent of the population said that to Steve Smith he would go ‘whatever’. But coming from Virat, one genius to another, he goes ‘OK, fair enough’.”

While there was no footage of the incident, ICC later shared a clip of Langer's revelation on it with the caption: “Some Kohli and Smith Banter.”

Smith had become the second-fastest batter to 31 Test centuries with his ravishing knock in the first innings, but he looked a mere shadow of himself in the second innings when he unnecessarily charged against a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. He looked to attack the spinner over mid-wicket, but skied it straight to the fielder at cover.

Kohli made no such mistake on Day 4 as he looked in complete control en route to 44 not out at stumps. India now need 280 runs more with seven wickets in hand to script history.

Only four teams in the history of Test cricket have successfully scored more than 400 runs to win in the fourth innings with 418 being the highest ever successful chase, scripted by West Indies against Australia in 2003. India now aim to rewrite history in their bid for a maiden ICC title win in over a decade.

