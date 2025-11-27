Scrap home Tests, send India to England: Kris Srikkanth’s tongue-in-cheek advice to BCCI to end Test slump

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth delivered a sarcastic verdict, sending advice to the BCCI on how to end the team’s ongoing slump in Test cricket. His comments came a day after India suffered a humiliating 0-2 whitewash at home, losing the second Test against South Africa by 408 runs in Guwahati. Kris Srikkanth gave his verdict on India's Test woes

India were once a dominant force at home, not losing a single series between 2012 and 2024. That streak ended against New Zealand in November last year with a 3-0 defeat, and exactly 12 months later, South Africa became the second side to achieve a Test series win in India, completing a 2-0 sweep.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth expressed disappointment over India’s fading aura in red-ball cricket.

“Now the problem is you are getting caught on spinning tracks and regular fast-bowling tracks. What do they want now? In Kolkata he said this was the kind of track they wanted. Fine. The pitch in Guwahati was a good batting pitch. Nothing wrong with it. Simon Harmer bowled beautifully,” Srikkanth said.

In a sharp dig at the current state of Indian cricket, the former selector told the BCCI that the only way to end India’s slump was to stop playing at home and instead tour England, where the team had managed a 2-2 Test draw earlier this year.

“I have a good idea for India to do well. India should play in neutral venues.

“All Test matches of India should be played in England. There, you get capacity crowds. Indians can plan holidays to the UK and go and watch the matches. You said Indians did very well in England, so they will do well again.

“No more home Tests in India,” he quipped.

Under Gambhir, India have played seven Test matches across four series and have lost five of them. Their only two victories came against lesser-ranked Bangladesh last year in September, and against the West Indies in October this year.