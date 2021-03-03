Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to go for auction to benefit local women's shelter
Glenn Maxwell on Wednesday wreaked havoc in Wellington with the bat in the third T20I against New Zealand. The all-rounder dashed 70 runs off just 31 balls as Australia defeated the hosts by 64 runs.
Maxwell set the empty Westpac Stadium ablaze with an impressive array of shots. His quick-fire innings was laced with eight boundaries and four maximums. He scored his half-century from 25 balls during the 17th over of the Australian innings in which he smashed 28 runs — two sixes and four boundaries — against Kiwi bowler Jimmy Neesham.
The all-rounder began with a boundary and then struck the next ball for a six over the deep square leg region. The shot was so hard that it drilled a hole into one of the plastic seats.
Following this cracking shot, stadium’s chief executive Shane Harmone took to Twitter and requested Maxwell for his autograph on the damaged seat. He also confirmed that the broken yellow-coloured chair is set to go for auction to benefit a local women’s shelter.
“Will put this seat @skystadium up for auction on @TradeMe next few days. All proceeds will be donated to Wellington Homeless Women’s Trust. Any chance of a signature @Gmaxi_32?”: tweeted Shane Harmone.
Obliging to Harmone’s request, Maxwell signed the seat and the picture was shared on Twitter by cricket.com.au.
“Destructive on the field and in the stands. @Gmaxi_32 certainly left a lasting impression on Wellington tonight!,” cricket.com.au tweeted.
After the match, Maxwell said he struggled at first to get the pace of the pitch and took only three runs — all singles — from the first seven balls he faced before hitting his first boundary.
“I wasn't doing much good right-handed so I thought I'd try left-handed,” he said.
Besides Maxwell’s innings, skipper Aaron Finch returned to form with a 44-ball 69 as Australia scored 208 for 4 in their 20-over quota. In reply, Ashton Agar took a career-best 6-30 to bowl out New Zealand for 144 in 17.1 overs.
