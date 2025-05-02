'Seems Ashwin might have fought with someone...': Harbhajan's bold claim on veteran spinner's absence from CSK XI

Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be knocked out of the running for the IPL 2025 playoffs, as a loss to Punjab Kings brought an end to a very forgettable campaign for the five-time champions. The team failed to click into gear, losing eight and winning only two of their first ten matches in the season. This marks the first time in franchise history that CSK has gone consecutive years without making the playoffs. Ravichandran Ashwin has found himself outside the CSK squad in recent matches as the team was eliminated from playoff consideration.(PTI)

CSK’s policy of going for experience did not work out in this season, as their older core showed marks of regression. One of these included Ravichandran Ashwin, who marked an unhappy return to the franchise he broke out at as a youngster.

Ashwin saw himself dropped after starting the season on a quiet note, taking only five wickets in seven matches and conceding at an economy of 9.29. While it wasn’t the best year for Ashwin, his former teammate Harbhajan Singh questioned why CSK dropped him after paying heavily for his services in the IPL auction, especially given the spin-conducive bowling pitches on offer in Chennai.

“Chennai did not select the team based on conditions. Had Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played together against Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings could have won the match,” said Harbhajan of CSK’s four-wicket loss to PBKS.

“You did not pay ₹10 crore for Ashwin to bench him. I do not know why he is not playing, but it seems he might have fought with someone,” ventured Harbhajan while speaking on JioHotstar.

‘Others are still playing…’

Ashwin was intended to form a spin triangle with Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, considered to be one of the better spin cores ahead of the season. However, while Noor has produced quality, the same standards weren’t reached by the experienced Indian bowlers. Nevertheless, on a day where Yuzvendra Chahal took a hat-trick, it was surprising not to see Ashwin in the frame of things.

“He is not the only one who has not performed. Others are still playing despite their ordinary performances, but Ashwin is out of the team. He should have played against Punjab, as the ball was spinning,” concluded Harbhajan fiercely.

CSK now look to salvage some pride from a season that has left them rooted to the bottom of the table for the majority of the tournament. Their next match is a fierce derby encounter, for which they will travel to the Chinnaswamy Stadium to face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.