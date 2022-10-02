'Sehwag didn't remember it. We actually googled the scorecard': Gayle recalls IND vs WI 'low-scoring' thriller from 2002

West Indies' explosive opener Chris Gayle is currently in India for a stint with the Legends League Cricket, where he is representing the Gujarat Giants. Gayle, who had retired from the T20Is last year after the World Cup, had remained absent from the Indian Premier League this season as he didn't register for the mega auction; however, he played in the Bangladesh Premier League and also took part in the ‘6ixty’ - a T10 tournament organized in the West Indies.

Gayle had remained an integral part of the West Indies side for many years and as he came to Jodhpur for a leg of the Legends League Cricket, the former Windies star recalled a game he played against India at the venue – the Barkatullah Khan Stadium – and also revealed his conversation with Sehwag over the same.

India and West Indies locked horns at the venue in 2002 and Gayle had scored 27 in the game, as India bowled the visitors out on 201. India, in turn, chased down the target with 22 balls remaining as Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh scored half-centuries.

“20 years is a long time. Sehwag didn't even remember it. We were talking about it and then we googled the scorecard. It was actually a low-scoring game and India had won it. But honestly, that match is now pretty exciting to us because we are back to the same city,” Gayle recalled, as quoted by the Legends League Cricket.

“I remember the series in 2002. We had lost in Jodhpur and the series was level at 3-3, but then we won the series. We sort of forget these things with time but when I came here, every thing from that series came back to my mind,” he further said.

Sehwag is the captain of Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket, who have already qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

