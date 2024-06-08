'Selector told him to work on his batting, fielding': Abhishek Nayar explains sudden Team India snub of KKR superstar

Kolkata Knight Riders' star spinner Varun Chakravarthy quickly rose to prominence in Indian cricket, captivating everyone with his mysterious spin that led to his India debut in 2021. His stellar performance for the Knight Riders during the IPL season that year convinced then-Indian team management that they had found a unique spinner. The anticipation surrounding him was immense, leading to his selection for the Indian squad in the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE. Chennai: Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 trophy after winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium(PTI)

However, Chakaravarthy's performance in the tournament was far from what was expected. He failed to take a single wicket and conceded 71 runs across three matches against Pakistan, New Zealand, and Scotland. This disappointing run contributed to India's overall poor performance in the World Cup, and Chakaravarthy found himself at the centre of the criticism.

Since his poor run in the World Cup, Chakaravarthy hasn't been able to make a return to the national team. The spinner, who once seemed to be India's mystery weapon, has not even been in contention, overshadowed by the lingering memories of his World Cup performance. Abhishek Nayar, KKR's batting coach who was one of the instrumental parts for the side's triumph in the 2024 season, has now spoken in detail about Chakaravarthy's snub and revealed advice from one of the BCCI selectors on how the spinner can make a return.

“Varun Chakaravarthy performs every year, but I remember he was told by a selector to improve his batting and fielding, only then you will be able to make the cut. That is the mindset. He scored runs in Vijay Hazare and sent me the videos, saying he scored two sixes, or scored 40 runs. Player works on it because he knows that's the requirement. He has improved his fielding considerably. You work on these things because players know you have to improve in all three departments,” said Nayar in a chat with BeerBiceps.

Chakaravarthy in IPL 2024

The star KKR spinner enjoyed his best-ever season in IPL this year, breaching the 20-wicket mark for the first time. He played a key role in the side's dominant run, which eventually resulted in an IPL title, as he picked 21 wickets in 15 matches. While the spinner still remains away from contention for Indian selection – he isn't a part of the Indian team at the ongoing T20 World Cup – his consistent performances in the league and domestic tournaments may soon make a case for his return to the national fold.