Selectors inform Rohit Sharma he is no longer needed in Tests, to meet Virat Kohli to plan next stage of Indian cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma opted to "rest" for the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. During the toss, Jasprit Bumrah walked out as the visitors' captain, and it was then that he revealed Rohit decided to "rest" from the crucial Sydney Test, where India have a chance to level the five-match series and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma, in all likelihood, has played his last Test for India. The selectors are also set to have a discussion with Virat Kohli regarding his future. (ANI Photo)

According to a report in the Indian Express, new details have surfaced regarding Rohit Sharma not playing in Sydney. In all likelihood, the 37-year-old has played his last match for India in whites.

Rohit, who has been struggling for runs in Tests, is not part of the selectors' plan beyond the Australia tour. The report states that the same has been communicated to the right-handed batter.

It is unlikely that Rohit Sharma would make a comeback into the Test side even if India somehow manage to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in June 2025.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar decided in tandem not to have Rohit Sharma in the playing XI for the Sydney Test.

Rohit Sharma struggled in the three matches he played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after missing the series opener in Perth. He recorded scores of 3,6,10,3 and 9.

At the time of the toss in Sydney, India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah said, "Obviously, our captain (Rohit) has shown his leadership as well. He’s opted to rest in this game. So that shows that there’s a lot of unity in our team. There’s no selfishness. Whatever is in the team’s best interest, we’re looking to do that."

The selectors are also set to have a discussion with regards to the Champions Trophy. The meeting is expected to take place after the end of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when the entire team returns to India.

Selectors to sit with Virat Kohli

Right-handed batter Virat Kohli once again got dismissed the same way as he chased a delivery bowled outside off stump. Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring just 17 runs. Despite his century in the second innings of the Perth Test, Kohli has looked a pale shadow of his old self.

All seven dismissals of Virat Kohli have been identical in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as he has time and time again perished after chasing wide deliveries.

As per the Indian Express report, the selectors are also set to have discussions with Virat Kohli regarding his future after the end of the series against Australia.

However, another senior player in the squad -- Ravindra Jadeja, is set to remain in the scheme of things as his presence is valued in the transition period, which is expected to be Team India's biggest-ever transition.