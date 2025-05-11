'Selectors thought of Virat Kohli as captain for ENG series...': BCCI trying to convince batter amid retirement reports

Virat Kohli was reportedly in contention to be recalled as captain for India’s Test team in the wake of Rohit Sharma’s retirement and dismissal from captaincy, but will likely be overlooked in order to blood in Shubman Gill as India’s long-term captain, a BCCI source confirmed to PTI. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill are two players considered favourites for the role of Indian Test captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement.(AFP)

"It is true that selectors did think about having Kohli as India skipper for the England series,” explained the source. “This would have given Gill some time to grow into leadership role but at 25-and-a-half years of age, he is yet to hit his peak. Due to Bumrah's fitness issues, Gill looks like the obvious choice for Ajit Agarkar's committee.”

While Gill has had a hot-and-cold start to his Test career, currently averaging just 35 in the format, he is expected to be the long-term successor in the wake of his top-level captaincy stint with Gujarat Titans in 2024 and 2025, and as vice-captain in India’s triumphant ICC Champions Trophy campaign. Gill is in line to take charge ahead of the fresh WTC cycle, which begins with an important five-match tour of England this summer.

Further, the source claimed that Rishabh Pant is likely to be announced as India’s vice-captain in the format. The wicketkeeper-batter will likely act as deputy to his close friend and long-time teammate Gill, alongside whom he scripted the famous Gabba victory in Brisbane in January 2021.

‘There is no point offering him vice-captaincy…’

The source explained that Pant will receive the vice-captaincy ahead of incumbent vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah’s fitness concerns and expectations that he won’t participate in every single Test match have meant that he has been dropped as a leadership option to focus on bowling performances.

"If Bumrah isn't the captain, then there is no point offering him vice-captaincy," said PTI’s source.

Pant has been one of the premier batters in Test cricket since his debut in 2018, establishing himself as the foremost wicketkeeper-batters in Test cricket with an average of 42 and six centuries to his name.

Despite a poor run of form in the IPL and struggles while captaining his new franchise Lucknow Super Giants in 2025, Pant remains one of the first names in the team when it comes to red-ball cricket, and one of the more experienced members of a batting unit in transition.

At 27 years old, Pant’s appointment alongside Gill also indicates a move towards youth in the leadership group, as the selection committee plans for the long-term future ahead of 38-year-old Rohit Sharma and 36-year-old Kohli. A confirmation is expected in the third week of May, when the BCCI will announce the touring squad for England.