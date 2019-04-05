Today in New Delhi, India
Senior Afghanistan players unhappy over Asghar Afghan’s sacking ahead of World Cup

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) removed Asghar Afghan from captaincy in all three formats, naming Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan as skippers of Test, ODI and T20 teams respectively.

cricket Updated: Apr 05, 2019 20:53 IST
PTI
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Asghar Afghan and Rashid Khan.(AFP)

Asghar Afghan was on Friday sacked as Afghanistan skipper with its cricket board splitting the leadership role across three formats, a move that has not gone down well with senior players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi.

The development comes with less than two months to go for the World Cup.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) removed Asghar from captaincy in all three formats, naming Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid as skippers of Test, ODI and T20 teams respectively.

The 31-year-old Asghar had replaced Nabi as captain in 2015. Under his leadership, Afghanistan became a Full Member of the International Cricket Council and secured their maiden Test win against Ireland in Dehradun last month.

He also led the team to victory in the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2018 when they beat the West Indies in the final. Across formats, Afghanistan won 37 out of 59 games under Asghar’s captaincy.

The ACB’s announcement was not taken well by Rashid and Nabi, who are currently playing in the IPL.

Nabi, too, expressed his frustration on the social media networking site.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 20:53 IST

