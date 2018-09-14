September 14, 2013: When minnows Zimbabwe recorded historic win over Pakistan

Zimbabwe had never beaten Pakistan in the longest format but on this day, five years ago, the minnows registered a stunning 24-run win over the Asian giants to leave the cricketing fraternity awe-struck.

During the second match of the 2013 series at home, Zimbabwe recorded their first ever win over Pakistan in Harare, under the leadership of then captain Brendon Taylor.

Batting first, Zimbabwe were restricted to 294 by the Pakistani bowlers with pacer Junaid Khan starring for the visitors with figures of 4/67. Abdur Rahman also played a crucial role as he scalped three wickets in the first innings. For the hosts, Hamilton Masakadza top-scored with 75 while skipper Taylor also hit a half-century.

The hosts then came back strongly in the match, dismissing Pakistan for just 230, taking a 64-run lead. Younis Khan and Khurram Manzoor hit fifties but others failed to contribute and the visitors conceded a decent first innings lead. Brian Vitori wrecked the Pakistani batting order and finished the innings with outstanding figures of 5/61.

Timo Mawoyo shone the brightest for the hosts in the second innings as he slammed a fifty to help Zimbabwe reach 199. Masakadza also chipped in with a handy 44. Rahat Ali scalped five crucial wickets for Pakistan and was responsible for bundling out Zimbabwe for the score that they eventually did.

Needing 264 to win, Pakistan got off to a bad start as they lost Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali for team score of 46. Manjoor completed his fifty but he lost his wicket soon as well. Misbah-Ul-Haq held the innings from one end but his partners kept changing on the other as Zimbabwe bowlers kept chipping away with the wickets.

Tendai Chatara’s 5/61 ensured that Pakistan were dismissed for 239 and they fell short of the target by some distance. The medium pacer was named the man of the match as well for his exploits in the second innings.

