‘Shafali Verma is a rockstar’: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag laud India opener

cricket Updated: Feb 28, 2020 16:19 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
High back-lift, clean ball striking and fearless attitude – Shafali Verma has lighted up the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. The 16-year-old opener has given India flying starts in all of their matches so far and is one of the main reasons why India became the first time to seal the semi-final spot in the World Cup. Shafali’s strokeful batting has earned praise from all quarters but none bigger than the one coming from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“Fantastic performance by our Flag of India team to become the first team to enter the semi-final of #T20WorldCup. It was a tight game and we played well under pressure. Was great to see @TheShafaliVerma play yet another crucial knock,” tweeted Tendulkar after India beat New Zealand by 3 runs.

 

“Thank you sir for your kind words and support! I’ll keep giving my best for the team sir Flag of India,” responded Shafali.

 

Shafali has been awarded Player of the Match in two of India’s three matches in the World Cup so far. Her 34-ball 46 against New Zealand took India to their third win in three games — and the semi-final. The “BalleWalli’ Shafali has had the most sixes (8) to her name so far as well and ranks third in the tournament in most runs scored with only Australia’s Alyssa Healy and England’s Heather Knight scoring more runs. She also currently has the best strike rate in the tournament at a mammoth 172.72 drawing praise from the world of Cricket who is watching her closely.

“Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup. Shafali Verma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

 

“Appreciate your kind words sir. Your support means a lot to us. Thank you Virender Sehwag,” said Shafali Verma.

India will next play Sri Lanka on February 29 in their last group stage encounter in the World Cup.

