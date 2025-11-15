Shafali: With more mental work, you’ll see a different me

Mumbai: Like a destiny’s child, after not being picked initially, Shafali Verma walked in as an injury replacement and delivered an all-round show (87-78b and 2/36) in the final against South Africa to win India the ODI World Cup, their first women’s ICC title. A fortnight after the historic win, the Player-of-the-Final, who is managed by JSW Sports, relives the key moments and promises more such highs. Shafali Verma is warmly received by her mother on returning to her home in Rohtak, Haryana after the Women's ODI World Cup win. (ANI Photo)

Excerpts

Congratulations again. There have been so many felicitations. Have you had time to catch up on sleep, are you sleeping better now?

(Laughs) Look, as a cricketer, our aim was to win the World Cup. We have achieved that. It’s been some time now, so it’s sinking in…about 80 percent. Big thanks to the country for showing us all the love. We will try to make this a habit, keep winning World Cups and make the country proud. This has been a victory for women’s cricket.

After your bowling in the final, you have become a bit of an all-rounder…

I have always liked to bowl. I have bowled in domestic cricket. Previously, Harman di (captain) has given me an over or two. Now, I will not have to ask for overs, she will give it on her own.

Were you confident of your bowling before the final?

I had been bowling in domestic cricket, I was quite confident. All the players were clear that we had to put our heart and soul in those seven hours. So, I wanted to contribute whichever way I could. When I got the ball, I tried to keep it simple, tried to attack the stumps as much as I could. That’s how I got the rewards. I am very happy I got the wickets.

There was a delayed start with the rain. How did you prepare yourself?

We were all excited for the final. For a match being played at this grand stage to be delayed, all we wanted was no reduction in overs. Even a slightly reduced match can have an impact on it. We were planning around what impact the rain could have on the pitch with the moisture and how our fields should be. We were helping each other out to prepare mentally. The groundsmen did a good job to get the match started, but it wasn’t that easy a wicket to bat on. It was a bit sticky with the rain. So, when I went out to bat, I had made up my mind to play along the ground.

So, it was a conscious effort not to go aerial till the spinners came on?

Yes, I was trying to get set. Soon as I started middling the ball, I got more confidence. Then the spinners came on. I thought it was a very good innings. It felt great as it contributed to us lifting the World Cup.

To come in as an injury replacement for the knockouts, has your belief in destiny gone up?

I said it before, God had sent me to achieve something. Over the past year, I have been fully focused on my game. I was always trying to stay in the present. I had worked hard and was rewarded. When I joined the team, I had told myself that I have to win at least one match for the team. I am blessed and grateful that I could do it in the final. Hopefully, after this, as I put in more hard work, you will get to see a completely different Shafali.

Tell us about your effort to find that balance between defence and attack…

When you play more, you realise you can’t bat one way. While I know I am fearless, I also know I have to respect the good ball. Mentally, I am working on playing out a few balls. I will work even more on the mental side of the game because that is what batting is all about. With more work on my mind, you will see something different in future.

With two T20 world events coming up, you will get to play your natural game more…

What my team needs, I try to live up to that. I will try to score aggressively in the Powerplay. After that I will try to settle and bat out the 20 overs for the team. I know we have big T20 events ahead. We all have started preparing again. We have our eyes on the next World Cup (2026) and we will try to bring it home.